VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice recently held a first-anniversary ceremony for the Southwest Key's Evening Reporting Center.
The center in Valdosta is an evidence-based program designed to provide structure and supervision to juvenile justice system-involved youth at risk of returning to troubled behavior, state officials said in a statement.
"This program is about helping young people thrive," DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. "I am thankful for our partnership with Southwest Key and their commitment to serving the agency's youth. Southwest Keys have been a tremendous asset not only to the Lowndes County community but also to DJJ as we strive to transform the lives of the youth in our care."
The Evening Reporting Center has an 88% non-re-offend rate. The program keeps youth, ages 12 to 17, engaged in pro-social learning opportunities, including homework assistance, work-readiness training, recreation, counseling and family engagement, state officials said.
Since its doors opened Aug. 24, 2020, approximately 22 out of 39 youth have completed the program.
"The Evening Reporting Center is vitally important for youth," Judge James F. Council Jr. said. "This program provides an opportunity for children in the community to be off the street and somewhere safe, to learn and have people that care about them. Thank you for coming into and helping our community."
Youth are enrolled for 90 days and are referred to the program by DJJ. The program uses a balanced and restorative justice approach by focusing on youth accountability, community safety and competency development.
The Evening Reporting Center operates 2-10 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year.
Southwest Key Program is a nonprofit organization designed to create opportunities and improve the quality of life for thousands of youth and families each day by providing safe shelter, alternatives to incarceration, career development and quality education.
