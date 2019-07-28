VALDOSTA — “The doorknob is rattling,” a friend told me as she began to open the door to the house.
An exhale of sound blew out the door as we stepped into the home. Inside, people of different gender, ethnicity and subcultures head-bang to aggressive metal music.
A red glow washes over the set-up — a full metal band, two large Marshall amps, a disco ball and a crowd of about 30 people all in someone's living room.
A banner reading “Valdosta DIY House,” hangs over a room filled with band merch and artwork hanging on the walls. The house advertises shows on social media but to get the address you must personally message them.
The man behind the house, Alan Sifuentes never stops.
This is his home and he is a good host. During band performances, he’s running sound, straightening merch, helping patrons and if he gets a chance to stop, he cracks open a Miller Lite before running cables and moving gear for the next band to play.
There is no cover fee to be here. It's all BYOB. It is just the artists and those who love the art.
Declaration of Independence
It is this environment where independent music in Valdosta thrives.
Independent music used to mean exactly that, music that was made and distributed independently of major record companies.
But as the genre grew, so did the ubiquity of indie music. Now, it’s associated with massive major label artists such as Imagine Dragons as well as obscure noise rock on Bandcamp that only baristas at Red Owl listen to.
The ubiquity of indie music can be seen here in Valdosta as it has taken shape during the last 40 years leading to the Valdosta DIY House of today.
DIY: Do It Yourself.
A scene no more?
Indie music in Valdosta can be traced back as far as the “New Wave” movement of the late 1970s. In 1977, a Hahira native Mark Neill, who is now a Grammy-winning producer, began writing rock and roll with his friend Don Flemming in their apartment on Patterson Street.
“From '77 to late '79, there was a music scene here and it was based around me, Bruce, Don, Tom Smith,” Neill said, “And it was a New Wave scene in essence because it was weird music.”
They published much of the songs they wrote here in Valdosta, establishing the basis for future bands such as The Velvet Monkeys, The Unknowns and Bruce Joyner. Neill and Joyner moved to Los Angeles in '79 and were eventually signed onto Sire Records after playing and recording music in the Indie scene.
“We had one EP on Sire and that was the end of it. And that allowed me to start trying to produce records and develop artists. It was something I always wanted to do. That’s what we were doing in Valdosta when Don had some ideas we’d help him develop that. If Bruce was doing his own solo record thing, Don helped him 100 percent. We were all helping each other because it was co-op.”
The co-op attitude was what inspired Neill to work as an independent. He wanted to help musicians grow and create a scene, a place where artists could be free to create original art within their community.
His career would then be shaped by moving back and forth between here and California. In the '90s, he helped create and maintain an independent music scene in Valdosta through the American Legion and returned again to Valdosta in 2011 after producing The Black Keys album, “Brothers.” It won two Grammys.
While there are a smattering of more mainstream live music venues around town, Neill said from his perspective there is no longer a music scene in Valdosta comparable to what existed during his youth.
He blames it on people's negative attitudes against aspiring musicians.
Rather than work in music, many young people are told they are obsessed with “their little dream” and should instead play football and go to college, Neill said.
“It’s really important as parents to understand that how we act and the things we say openly around (our kids) can really create a future or a lack of a future for these kids," he said. "So when you say, ‘You aren’t going to amount to anything’ or ‘You best not be dreaming about that; you better get a job doing this,’ that’s toxic. Because once you plant that seed in a child’s mind they're going to develop around that.”
But Neill sees great potential in the Valdosta DIY house and has been keeping an eye on it since its start in April. He hopes to see it grow into more permanent space soon.
“There’s going to have to be an endowment. Somebody is going to have to step up and do something. Maybe like create a venue that’s all ages and then do outreach in the week like open up for kid bands to practice, do music lessons. You’ll find talent when you do that.”
Building a House
In the past six months, bands full of musicians new to the scene have risen around the DIY house. Bands such as Sonder and Box Prince played their first shows at the house. Other local bands such as Mama Stone began playing a couple of months before the house opened but have cultivated an audience through the DIY house.
Josh Zorn, the co-manager/roommate to Sifuentes, says he picked up a guitar because there was a venue in town. He went to his first show at the now shut-down Vito’s Rock and Roll Pizzeria, when he was a teenager.
“I thought, ‘This is awesome. I can do this,’” Zorn said, “You think of rock stars and big bands, but there’s a community here and it’s so attainable. It introduced me to new bands, music and people.”
Sifuentes has regularly booked two to three shows a week featuring at least one touring act every show. Some nights, as many as four bands perform. The mic is also open for poets to step into the spotlight. Other local artists that have been making music for years such as DEDpro, Dr. Robert and Chill Parade have a space now to play beyond the bar scene.
A scene resurrected
Lee Dyess, a producer and owner of Earthsound Recording in Valdosta, said this frequency of shows and support for local music reminds him of what he saw in 1999.
“I’m starting to see a lot of what I saw in 1999 starting to happen again with Alan’s DIY house popping up," he said. "Back in '99, there was a venue down in Remerton called Planet 10 where they always had bands. There were shows there very frequently with usually good enough attendance to keep it busy. We saw bands there like New Found Glory and Hot Water Music, Juliana Theory and a number of other notable acts because there was support for that here at that time.”
Dyess has produced records for bands such as Against Me!, Go Radio, Mayday Parade and Ninja Gun in Valdosta. He has mixed feelings about Valdosta’s music scene but is hopeful thanks to the passionate community that exists here.
“I do love that there are people here that are passionate about music that are willing to get out and play whether they’re playing a big event at Ashley Street Station or they’re playing a tour, or playing in a house for 20 people," he said. "Because on some level, that’s a lot of what underground music is about. It’s just the passion for playing music and sharing it to people and you put your all into whether it’s 1,000 people or 10 people. Or at least that’s what I’ve always got out of it.”
'Why not?'
For the last 15 years, independent music venues have come and gone.
But with the constant ebb and flow, new waves of musicians and music fans appear inspired to create something of their own. For Sifuentes, his first time attending a house show was at the Williams Street House when he was in his early teens.
“Those were my formative years,” Sifuentes said, “Going to those shows and seeing all those bands and meeting those people is how I started getting interested in playing music and recording music and now hosting my own shows.”
When Sifuentes was in middle school, his friends were starting bands and he wanted to be a part of it. However, he didn’t know how to play an instrument. At first he was his friends’ “manager.” But as he got older he started learning how to record music and contribute more.
Before Williams Street started putting on shows in 2009, there weren’t many places to go see independent music. The Pizzeria had been closed and Ashley Street Station had not reopened yet. As for the founder of Williams Street house, Nicole Nomicon, the reason for starting was simple.
“Why not? I had some friends that were playing, I had a room in the house that was built around an organ that was very acoustically viable and I knew that whenever I moved in I knew that I was going to have people play music in this room,” Nomicon said.
Williams Street house would continue putting on shows for nearly eight years until it closed in 2017.
“The point of (the DIY house) is to help in a dead spot. Because this area of the South, especially being in between the major cities of Florida and the major cities of Georgia, there’s nothing. There’s not a lot anyway. I know it’s been beneficial for a lot of bands on tour to have, no matter how big or small, another refueling station,” Nomicon said. “It’s also intended to diversify the culture and influx of things here in a way that isn’t just a means for commerce. Not what band will pull in X amount of people into the bar that buy drinks. Because it isn’t to make other money, it is for the purpose of music. It is for the bands themselves, for the sake of the music.”
Sifuentes went to his first house show at Williams Street house but Nomicon went to her first house show at the same house that is now Sifuentes’ Valdosta DIY House.
Well before Sifuentes’ time at the house, the location was known as the “Hardcore Mansion,” where hardcore punk and metal bands regularly played shows.
“I went to my first house show there at 14 in 2005,” Nomicon said. “And that wasn’t Alan or Zorn, it was called the hardcore mansion back then. And I was just a little girl with a bunch of grown freaking men listening to really aggressive hardcore music, getting stared at.”
Much of the same people who helped her run Williams Street House are still active in the music community nearly 10 years later, Nomicon said. People such as Jeff Hill and Matt Zagorski are still promoting music here by booking bands, photographing artists or making their own music in their band, Machinist!
Hill said he believes the community is at the top of a wave right now within the independent music scene in Valdosta and is excited by some of the things he’s seeing.
“It’s a much more inclusive environment, which is what I’ve been wishing for a long time,” he said.
Passing it on
Zagorski fears there isn’t enough new blood being pumped into the scene.
“I know there's the 15-year-old kid that was me in high school,” Zagroski said, “looking for the Valdosta music scene. So, there needs to be these big brothers bringing their little brothers or sisters to shows to see that this is here.”
Sifuentes said without the Williams Street house, he may not have known such a place was possible.
“My first house show was definitely at the William Street house and when I was going to those shows I was in high school, so I couldn’t even go to a bar if they were having shows," he said. "So that was the only place I could go to see live music or interesting stuff that wasn’t just a jam band in a cafe or something.”
He knew about DIY culture but hadn’t fully experienced it until attending house shows.
“There’s already been two bands that have formed with younger kids,” Sifuentes said. “For the last five years, every band that has started has been with members that have played in other bands. It’s been like the same 10 people swapping members and playing different styles. But now it seems like because of this space, younger people see that there is an outlet where people can go and play. It’s a good experience. It’s an open space for them to try out music.
"Or not only music, but also showing art. I’ve had a few art students from VSU ask about showing art, and poets and any sort of creatives.”
Regardless of whether or not Sifuentes’ Valdosta DIY house continues to be the main stage for independent music in Valdosta, the larger culture will likely continue thanks to the active community of musicians, poets, photographers and artists who want to share their work.
“I will say that I believe the DIY culture is more stable than any business here in Valdosta,” Nomicon said. “One reason that I believed allowed Williams Street to do so well is because it was before Ashley Street Station existed. It was after Vito’s closed. There was literally nothing that catered to the alternative music scene here. And it was able to be stable because me doing it was contingent on business. It wasn’t contingent on alcohol sales. It was only, ‘can I make rent?’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.