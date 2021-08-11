VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools held convocation last week.
A particular highlight of the event was honoring and recognizing school-level Teachers of the Year naming the District Teacher of the Year.
The county Teachers of the Year are Rena Hendley, Clyattville Elementary School; Carlin Morrison, Dewar Elementary School; Amy Ruffo, Hahira Elementary School; Shelly Singletary, Lake Park Elementary School; Suzanne Troy, Moulton-Branch Elementary School; Ashley Willmont, Pine Grove Elementary School; Tiffany Glassick, Westside Elementary School; Mitchell Donahoo, Hahira Middle School; Renee McLeod, Lowndes Middle School; Ryan Dixon, Pine Grove Middle School; Tina Russ, Parker Mathis Learning Center; and Philip Pieplow, Lowndes High School, county school officials said in a statement.
The 2021-22 Lowndes County Schools District Teacher of the Year is Ryan Dixon, Pine Grove Middle School.
He serves as a school counselor to students in grades 6-8.
“Every student deserves an adult who supports them to reach their potential, and guides them to find their purpose,” Dixon said.
To his fellow educators, he wants them to know how transformative knowledge is, how inspiring passion is, how valuable their time is and how worthwhile their careers are.
"He wants his students to know that they are strong enough for their future," school officials said.
Each school winner submitted an application packet that mirrors the Georgia Teacher of the Year application, with 10 pages of narrative writing. The applications were reviewed by six local judges with the top five applications evaluated by five external judges. The five external judges each rated the applications based on a rubric used for the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.
Dixon, the Lowndes County District Teacher of the Year, will go on to compete for the Georgia Teacher of the Year in December, with that winner being named in May 2022.
"Each Teacher of the Year was showered with gifts donated by an amazing group of community supporters," school officials said.
