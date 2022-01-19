District offers feral swine control

ALAPAHA — Feral swine have become increasingly detrimental in Georgia, causing significant damage to agricultural crops and natural resources throughout the state, state officials said in a statement.
The economic impact of damage caused by feral swine in Georgia is estimated at more than $150 million, they added. "Feral swine are one of the greatest invasive species challenges facing Georgia."
The Alapaha Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Clinch, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources, district representatives said in a statement.
In order to offer relief to landowners struggling with the invasive feral swine, the district has acquired a feral hog trapping system and contracted with a hog control custodian to operate the system throughout the district.
Anyone interested in hog control services, contact Marshall Locher, the district’s hog control custodian, (229) 444-8616 or marshall.locher@gmail.com. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/alapaha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.