Disney Plus has been a hot topic since its launch Nov. 12. At just $6.99 and always ad-free, it seems like a steal in comparison to some of the rates for other streaming services.
The real question, though, is: Is it really worth it?
If you're like me and the vast majority of other Verizon customers, you're currently enjoying one year of Disney Plus for free. This offer was made available to any Verizon Wireless customer who has one of the company's unlimited plans.
In my short time of having the service, it's been a nostalgic experience that has given me all the warm, fuzzy feelings. I grew up watching Disney Channel Original shows and movies, so to relive all of these in their true, cheesy glory has been great.
The addition of Marvel movies and new shows such as “The Mandalorian” are also a great way to keep viewers coming back for more. However, do I feel I am someone who will renew Disney Plus after my free year is up? Probably not.
I am already a serial subscriber who has Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go and Amazon Prime, and do not feel Disney Plus is bringing anything to the table that I absolutely can not live without.
In fact, once I finish my trip down memory lane, Disney Plus will probably become just another unused app on my Roku.
There is a chance I might feel differently were I someone with kids who want to rewatch the same things over and over or if I could not last more than a few weeks without rewatching “The Lion King” for the hundredth time, but I'm not.
Granted, there is a bundle for those who want to combine their Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, but this is only a deal if you wanted all three of these services. For someone like me whose sports knowledge begins and ends with “Space Jam,” it would be a waste.
So, unless Disney Plus introduces some additional original content that I fall in love, I expect Disney to live only in my heart; not on my Roku.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
