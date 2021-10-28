Dire Straits: Illusionist to attempt straitjacket-escape record

VALDOSTA – When his parents asked 17-year-old Jackson Rayne what he wanted for Christmas several years ago, he said a straitjacket.
Rayne had been studying magic since age 11. He bought a book of magic from Disneyland then read it non-stop while stuck in the backseat during a summertime cross-country trip with his family.
From what he calls his first "really bad magic shows" performed for relatives during that summer vacation to paid performances throughout his teenage years, Rayne continued studying magic.
So, his parents bought him a straitjacket for Christmas.
His study of escapology began, along with his continued studies of illusion and magic.
Rayne became a master illusionist. He's performed around the world, appeared on MTV and has set world records. For the past month, he's been working at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
Friday, Oct. 29, at Wild Adventures, he will attempt to set the world's record for the most escapes from a straitjacket.
His goal is 200 escapes from a straitjacket within an eight-hour period. The world record is 193 escapes within eight hours set in 2003 in the United Kingdom, according to Wild Adventures.
"If I stay healthy," Rayne said, basing a prediction on practice sessions, "I'll hopefully finish in around six hours."
Staying healthy means not pulling any muscles, not dislocating anything, not being overcome by fatigue or by the wear and tear to skin from the heavy canvas of the Posey straitjacket. He's experienced canvas burns from repeatedly escaping straitjackets in the past.
Setting the record will also depend on the stamina of his assistant. Kayla Santos, a fellow performer, is flying in from Las Vegas this week to assist Rayne. She will repeatedly have to strap him in and buckle the straitjacket.
"She's fit," he said, "and we've worked together before."
Death-Defying Stunts
Jackson Rayne has performed death-defying stunts in the past.
For example, he has been bound by a heavy chain, locked in a canvas mail bag, placed in a locked coffin and lowered into a pool of water. In another, he escaped while hanging by a burning rope over a razor-sharp bear trap.
He meticulously rehearsed all of these stunts slowly, he said, in phases, before ever performing them. He does not advise people trying these stunts.
As for attempting to beat the world record for the number of straitjacket escapes, Rayne said, "It's not death-defying but I could get hurt."
He will have to repeatedly perform a "torquing motion" with his torso so he can use what he describes as his pointy elbows to put the straps through the buckle. Repeating this motion numerous times at a quick pace could injure his back.
Like the other stunts, he has prepared for this event through practice, rehearsal, exercise and diet.
Setting the Record
Wild Adventures will live stream all eight hours of the attempt at Facebook.com/WildAdventures starting at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, said Adam Floyd, park marketing communications manager.
Park visitors can watch the attempt in person at Lakeside Showplace when the park opens at 5 p.m. "and participate in a celebration when the record is achieved."
“Throughout Great Pumpkin LumiNights, Rayne has entertained our guests with illusions that defy understanding,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Now, our guests will be able to witness an attempt to break an impressive record that has stood for 18 years.”
