Dinosaurs roar last time at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Prehistoric creatures will be making their final roars this weekend as Wild Adventures Theme Park says “goodbye” to Dinosaur Explore with free dino toys for pre-K passholders.
“Thousands and thousands of children have trekked the paths of Dinosaur Explore and have come face to face with larger-than-life creatures that move and roar just like they did when dinosaurs roamed the earth,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “It’s a powerful educational encounter we want to make sure our guests get to experience one more time before they stomp off to inspire others.”
Dinosaur Explore debuted in 2016 at Wild Adventures and returned to the park in 2019. The collection features 15 species and more than 20 dinosaurs, including a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, a 26-feet-tall Brachiosaurus, a three-horned Triceratops and more.
The dinos were nestled among natural elements along winding paths where guests could uncover fossils and stumble across raptors.
The first 250 Wild Adventures 2020 pre-K kid’s season passholders on Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, will receive a free dinosaur toy as they enter the park, while supplies last.
A Wild Adventures pre-K kid’s season pass is free to all children ages 3-5 online at WildAdventures.com/Pre-K.
“This weekend is also the last days of our 2019 season,” Floyd said. “And experiencing Dinosaur Explore with a free pre-K kid’s season pass and a free dino toy would be a great way to close out the year as we look forward to an exciting 2020.”
Wild Adventures Christmas also continues this weekend with more than 1 million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree and the new Snowflake Tunnel with falling snow.
For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, the pre-K kid’s season pass or Dinosaur Explore, visit WildAdventures.com.
