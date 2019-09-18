VALDOSTA — The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University will present "Digital Marketing Basic Training and Beyond," 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Sponsored by Guardian Bank, "Digital Marketing Basic Training and Beyond" will help "new and established business owners/operators tap into strategy and techniques for building a digital brand, expanding their market and acquiring new customers through online and mobile marketing," organizers said.
Registration for "Digital Marketing Basic Training and Beyond" is $99 at https://www.georgiasbdc.org/digital-marketing-basic-training/. An early bird special rate of $69 is available until Sept. 23 with code DMB2019.
“We are having four different expert speakers,” said Cindy Corgan, program coordinator. “They will talk to business owners/operators in attendance about practical tactics they can use to improve the organic reach of their website through search engine optimization. The experts will also teach them how to improve their profile through the Google My Business tool.
"This workshop will also cover critical steps business owners/operators are missing in their marketing plan, how the ‘inbound’ movement is turning things upside down, Facebook tips and tricks, discussion on the four most common mistakes that create uncertainty and weigh down revenue, using video marketing and the opportunities and limitations of digital media in marketing and communications.”
The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU serves the residents of Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas counties and is considered an essential resource for small businesses in South Georgia, university officials said.
Contact Corgan at cmcorgan@valdosta.edu or (229) 245-3738 to reserve a seat or learn more. Class size is limited.
"Digital Marketing Basic Training and Beyond" will meet in the VSU University Center.
