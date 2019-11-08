VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School third graders experienced a hands-on fossil tour at Valdosta State University.
Dr. Leslie S. Jones in the VSU Biology Department brought education majors from her science content classes to Pinevale to not only give the elementary school students a fun lesson, but to help her students get a firsthand look inside the world of teaching.
Thirteen VSU students participated which included 11 future elementary school teachers and two future middle school teachers.
During the lesson, the third graders rotated through each station provided by VSU, which included a fossil dig, plant evolution, examining different types of fossils and using 12 magnifiers, which are easier for children to use than microscopes, to look at small fossils, Jones said.
Jones said this particular course of study is an important one for her aspiring teachers as she tries to help them navigate the hardships of teaching evolution.
“It's important people understand biological evolution. Evolution is not about the origin of life, it's about the living evolution. We are teaching them that it's not against God and humans don't come from monkeys,” Jones said. “Everything is based on evolution theory.”
Jones said the project is just one opportunity she provides to her students for extra credit, adding she feels it's important for students to get out and do things like this.
