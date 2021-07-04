VALDOSTA – Different Strokes and Paint Art Studio has opened its doors as a new paint party business on Ashley Street across from El Paso Tacos & Tequila.
It offers group paint parties and private parties for all ages and occasions. Most paint parties average about two hours and are on Fridays and Saturdays. The parties include any needed supplies, and the classes are guided with step-by-step instructions.
For the month of July, it has paint party themes for the Fourth of July weekend. Later in the month, the business hosts a father and daughter paint party July 10, mother and son paint party July 24 and a date night July 31. A full schedule and reservation options are located on the Facebook page.
Ramada Fuller, owner of Different Strokes, said after The Brush Up closed in 2020, she felt there was a need for another paint party business as stores reopen and people start getting out of the house more.
Fuller said paint parties allow people to try something different and at the end of each party, they gain not only a piece of art, but also a sense of accomplishment. Part of the fun is even though everyone is painting the same picture, they all come out different, she said.
“We are all going to create our own masterpiece with a different stroke, but it’s going to be your masterpiece,” she said.
Fuller said paint parties are also an opportunity for self-care. The motions of painting can feel therapeutic no matter what image is made, she said.
The first paint party she hosted was at her auntie’s housewarming party. Fuller said, with encouragement from her family, she turned a fun night into a business for others to enjoy.
Fuller said the artist in her family is her goddaughter who she refers to as her daughter.
“The inspiration behind Different Strokes was my goddaughter, my daughter, Kelsea, her love for art and my desire to have something for her,” she said.
Kelsea Gordon is one of the painting instructors at Different Strokes and an upcoming junior at Lowndes High School. She wants to go to The Savannah College of Art and Design to major in illustration.
Gordon said while she enjoys painting, her interest in art started with drawing.
“My brother used to tell me I can’t draw because I always draw stick figures,” she said, thinking back on her childhood. “So, I had to prove him wrong, but I also had to prove myself wrong too because I knew I could do better.”
Ever since, Gordon said she has spent years looking up videos and pictures to teach herself more about art. She said instructing the paint parties has her working with paints more often and gets her out of her comfort zone.
“(Instructing is) kind of nerve-racking, but as you get to know everybody there, then it’s mostly calming,” Gordon said.
With Different Strokes, Fuller said she hopes to provide a fun outlet for the community coming out of a difficult year.
“We want to establish a fun, welcoming paint and sip studio where we make the painting experience relaxing, fun and enjoyable for everyone,” Fuller said. “(We) just want everyone to come out and have a good time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.