VALDOSTA — Residents pulled through a drive-through Saturday morning not for chicken biscuits, but to offload unwanted electronics.
The City of Valdosta public works department, in partnership with Georgia Power, Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful and Atlanta Recycling Solutions, hosted the community recycling event for all residents of Lowndes County in the Mathis City Auditorium parking lot.
Cars pulled through the drive-through line and dozens of volunteers assisted drivers move their old electronics into bins to be recycled.
Items accepted were cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders, CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders and cameras, organizers said.
"It's a great turnout. We always like having more volunteers to help make it as easy as possible on the citizens pulling through," said Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director.
Televisions were accepted, but there was a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for the recyclable parts.
Strickland said the event started in 2006 as an annual occasion and became biannual in 2009 due to increased demand. KLVB has collected 340.2 tons of electronics from the event since 2006, Strickland said.
"That tonnage would fill up approximately 16 or 17 53-foot semi-trucks," Strickland said.
Richard Hardy, director of the public works department and Strickland's co-sponsor, appreciated how popular the recycling events have been.
"Any time we have an opportunity to avoid the landfill, it's a win," Hardy said.
Members of the Valdosta Youth Council were some of the volunteers at the event.
"I like it because it's community service and you get to collaborate with other companies," said Erin Howard, a seventh grader and member of the council.
Other members such as Emily Dinkins, council president and ninth grader, said they enjoyed seeing technological relics.
"My favorite thing was an old phone that had the cord and everything," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.