VALDOSTA – New moms and expected moms get assistance this week.
Amerigroup hosts Diaper Day 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, on the second floor of the Lowndes County Division of Family and Children Services building, 206 N. Patterson St.
Organizers will set up a table for diapers, wipes and baby rattle giveaways while supplies last. Donations were generated by Amerigroup.
“We do this so we can give back to our community and help out the people that are in need,” said Kricket Robinson, Amerigroup community relations representative. “It’s just all about giving back.”
Information regarding “value added benefits” such as Boys and Girls Club memberships and internet service to eligible members will be given, she said.
Organizers will also provide information concerning car seat, breast pump and booster seat donations to eligible Amerigroup members.
Visit myamerigroup.com/georgia for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.