VALDOSTA – The Dewar Elementary School Student Council participated in the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Hungry at Home Stocked Cart Races.
The Student Council pulled out a trifecta as it won all three categories including most creative cart, fastest cart and the most food raised, school officials said.
To participate, racers must bring at least $25 worth of food to donate to Hungry At Home, a backpack program that provides food to children who are missing meals on the weekends, school officials said.
All of Dewar Elementary worked together to raise the food, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.