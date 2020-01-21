Dewar Student Council helps others

Submitted PhotoThe Student Council at Dewar Elementary School has been working on community-service projects. In December, students made bracelets and wrote cards to send to the Methodist Home for Christmas. In January, students worked on building 'Birthday Boxes' to share with children at a local shelter. The Birthday Boxes included two small toys and the makings of a birthday cake. Dewar Student Council 'enjoys giving back to the community as they work together to become better leaders,' school officials said. Pictured are Elizabeth Farmer, Parker Jackson, Asa Honore, Rylee Renfroe, Bryce Johnston, Amia Griffin, Abram Eisenhower, Vinh Le.