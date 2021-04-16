VALDOSTA – Math + Pizza = That's Amore!
Dewar Elementary School fourth graders used skills learned in a fraction unit as they took in pizza orders in their classroom which was transformed into a surprise pizzeria, school officials said in a statement.
The students modeled the pizzas with the correct fractional units of toppings and then calculated the order totals.
"Students demonstrated their ability to generate equivalent fractions during the activity, calculate the sums and differences of fractions and rename improper fractions as mixed numbers," school officials said.
