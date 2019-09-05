Dewar Elementary opens 'book buddies'

Submitted PhotoA third-grade class and a first-grade class at Dewar Elementary School met for their first 'book buddies' activity. They discussed and learned about the layers of soil and then worked together with their buddy to make 'edible soil.' The book buddies get together monthly and take turns hosting the other class. At each gathering, the students complete a hands-on activity and then spend time sharing their books. 'The younger students enjoy having an older friend to read with and the third graders gain experience in mentoring and leadership,' school officials said.