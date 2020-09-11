VALDOSTA – COVID-19 affected the workforce but the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority is making sure to keep its website up to date with job openings in several different companies.
Buildlowndes.com has a dedicated section for “Valdosta Lowndes Job Seekers” that lists companies currently hiring, what positions are open and how one can apply for the positions.
As of Wednesday, the companies currently listed with local job openings included Arglass, Lowe's Distribution, Hunt Industries, CJB Industries, Inc., South Georgia Pecan Company, Metal Benderz, Home Depot Rapid Deployment Center, American Drill Bushing, Berry Global (formerly Letica), Steeda, TM Poly Film, Barnes Healthcare Services, Saft America, Brigman & Brigman Cabinets, Inc., Ace Electric, Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) and Corteva Agriscience.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority regularly shares updates on its Facebook page as well as facebook.com/buildlowndes.
