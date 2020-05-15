Development Authority to meet via phone conference May 15, 2020 1 hr ago VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority general monthly meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, via telephone conference call. Logon information: (229) 316-8377 ; Pin: 12524. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Phone Conference Call Telephony Development Authority Valdosta Lowndes County Valdosta Conference Meeting Recommended for you Online Poll Would you go to a sporting event if it were open now? You voted: Yes, I'm not concerned about COVID-19. I want the pandemic to run its course first. We need a vaccine before I'll be comfortable in crowds. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE FULL STORY: Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 near ClyattvilleLHS schedules tentative graduation datePatrol identifies Moody airman killed in accidentVIDEO: Ahmaud Arbery shot, killedLanier woman arrested on drug chargesLowndes County man arrested in deadly Adel shootingZACHARY: Why I have nothing to fear while runningHomeless man finds shelter in parkLowndes surpasses 200 COVID-19 casesUPDATE: Georgia passes 32,000 COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.