VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority met over teleconference last week for its monthly meeting.
While reviewing the February and March budgets, members were informed that budgets for both months were substantially ahead in revenues and income statements.
Stan Crance, director of business recruitment and existing industry for the authority, said some local businesses had started manufacturing supplies, such as personal protective equipment and masks, for health care systems and workers combatting the COVID-19 outbreak.
As an example, he said, CJB Industries is manufacturing cleaning supplies.
Additionally, the authority held a special called meeting last month and approved a sidetrack agreement with CSX Railroad for the Arglass Yamamura site construction and an easement for Georgia Power at the Arglass site.
