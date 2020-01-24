VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority convened earlier this week for its first meeting of 2020.
During the project management report, Authority Operations Manager Stan Crance updated members on a series of happenings involving the upcoming Arglass-Yamamura facility.
He said sewer construction and water main installation for the facility began Jan. 20 and aims to be finished June 26; bids for road construction will open Jan. 29 and the winning bid will be awarded on Feb. 14 at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting; and rail contruction bids are being advertised currently and the winning bid will be awarded Feb. 18 at the next VLCDA meeting. Crance expected at least one rail bid to come from company in the local community, as well as possible bids from companies in Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla.
In the business development portion, Andrea Schuijer, authority executive director, said the authority received two requests for information from an automation company and a food-processing company.
Members voted on another economic development resolution with Ace Electric. The resolution mirrored the same one the VLCDA approved in December except the title of the company changed. Requested by Ace Electric, the new resolution contracted the development authority with Fabrication Design and Engineering, LLC, a subsidiary of Ace Electric.
Additionally, authority members approved a bond resolution for "bond for title" which will help with tax abatements.
Members went into executive session to discuss real estate but held no votes in the closed meeting or open session afterwards.
People interested in working for Arglass-Yamamura can find out more information next weekend. The company will host a hiring event 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Georgia Department of Labor Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St. Residents who wish to attend must register online at https://arglass.us/join-the-team beforehand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.