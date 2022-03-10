VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the Authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said in a statement.
Updated: March 10, 2022 @ 9:55 am
