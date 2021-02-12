Thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: February 12, 2021 @ 12:50 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom call.
To join the Zoom meeting:
Dial +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 819-7631-4504
Passcode: 388130
