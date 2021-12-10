VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said in a statement.
Development Authority schedules monthly board meeting
