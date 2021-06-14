Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 14, 2021 @ 12:50 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the Authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority members said in a statement.
