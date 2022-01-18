VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority general meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said in a statement. More information: Call the office (229) 259-9972.
Development Authority schedules meeting
