VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said in a statement.
Development Authority schedules meeting
