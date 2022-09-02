VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority has scheduled a special called meeting for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 7, in the authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said in a statement.
September 2, 2022
