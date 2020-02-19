VALDOSTA – Members of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority had 1.5 million reasons to be pleased Tuesday.
The authority convened for its monthly meeting to discuss local economic developments and construction projects.
In the project management update, Stan Crance, authority director of business recruitment and existing industry, updated members on the different bids offered for the construction of a rail for the upcoming Arglass Yamamura factory.
Estimating costs at $4.5 million, Crance reported his surprise when the low bid by Southworks Construction came in a little more than $2.5 million. Adding a 20% contingency to the bid, the total cost will be slightly north of $3 million for the rail, representing a savings of $1.5 million.
Members voted unanimously to approve the Southworks Construction bid.
For other projects, Crance told authority members that several tires were removed at the CJB Applied Technologies construction. He said fiber internet cables had been installed at the Hahira Business Park, and internet provider Windstream was in the process of setting up billing and accounts.
Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the VLCDA, mentioned the authority had recent conversations with manufacturing and warehouse industry representatives. She reported authority members will travel to Atlanta Feb. 26-27 to attend the Bird Supper. A scheduled meeting between the authority and Georgia Power will be held 1-3 p.m., Feb. 26.
