Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 2:48 pm
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority Monthly Board Meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Development Authority Conference Room, 103 Roosevelt Drive.
