VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street and the Central Valdosta Development Authority recently reimplemented a grant program for facade improvements in Downtown Valdosta.
Per the program, downtown building owners can apply for a 50% match of funds put toward improving the appearance of their storefront.
Susan Mullis, Flower Gallery owner, received the first grant under the new program.
“It is great to be able to make these much-needed updates. The partnerships between the Main Street Office and downtown businesses owners help our stores thrive. It feels incredible to have their support,” Mullis said.
Mullis has been the owner of the Flower Gallery, 127 N. Ashley St., for nearly 21 years. After discussing the repairs she needed to make to her entrance with the Main Street Office, it informed her of the facade grant program and she applied for it, authority members said in a statement.
Through the funds she received from the grant program, Mullis repainted the entire front entrance and the awnings, repaired and replaced the front windows and completely revamped flowerbeds with new borders and plants, authority members said.
The grant is not specific to retailers. Any downtown building owner can apply. However, the building owner must submit the application and approve of the requested changes to the building.
“Any building owner that may want to spruce up their front entrance can apply through the CVDA. It is a matching grant, so it is 50% of the funds that they spend on improvements up to $2,000,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street manager. “The goal of the program is to support downtown business owners and keep Main Street looking beautiful. Applications will only be accepted from businesses operating within the downtown limits, including Magnolia Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Toombs Street to Lee Street.”
Hill said grant programs such as this one are essential because the buildings in the downtown area tend to be older and hold historical value but they can also require a lot of upkeep.
“These repairs can be unexpected and pricey so, it is just important that the Central Valdosta Development Authority can help offset some of that cost and we are happy to do it,” Hill said.
The CVDA raised funds for the grant program from selling a piece of property; so, none of the funds were supplied by taxpayer dollars.
Any downtown building owner interested in applying for the facade grant can contact Main Street Office, (229) 259-3577.
