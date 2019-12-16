Development Authority meets 2 hrs ago VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority monthly meeting is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Development Authority offices, 103 Roosevelt Drive. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Development Authority Valdosta-lowndes County Valdosta Meeting Office Sponsored Recommended for you Online Poll Do you think stores begin Christmas advertising too soon? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCoroner: Two die in Valdosta wreckCrumbled: Lowndes’ perfect season dashed by Marietta in state championshipSewage overflows: Human error results in 7.5 million-gallon spillYoung Bulls: Future 'Cats, Vikings put on a show on Day 1 of Junior ClassicNew Face of Health Care: SGMC CEO promises sense of communityBrothers in Arms: Hahira, Valdosta first-responders unite for veteransEDITORIAL: We have a few words for Mayor John GayleHospital authority weighs physician recruitmentGoliath vs. Goliath: Matchups to watch during the 7A state championship gameMan arrested after attempt to kidnap baby from mother's arms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
