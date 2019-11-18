Development Authority meets Tuesday 16 min ago VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Development Authority offices, 103 Roosevelt Drive. Authority members ask the public to note the time change. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Development Authority Public Law Member Office Valdosta-lowndes County Sponsored Recommended for you Online Poll Do you think stores begin Christmas advertising too soon? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoom with a View: Valdosta Cinema upgrades theaters2 fatalities in I-75 accidentMen identified in I-75 wreckLake Park teen charged in shootingValdosta taxi driver robbed at gunpointWoman arrested after firing gunNo. 2 seed Valdosta opens playoffs against Lakeside EvansChancy pharmacist wins national awardMathis' scoop and score sends Hornets into second roundRash of car break-ins has sheriff urging caution Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.