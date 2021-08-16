Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 12:33 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority members said in a statement.
