Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 10:49 am
VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the authority conference room, 103 Roosevelt Drive, authority representatives said.
