Abundant sunshine. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2020 @ 12:09 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
VALDOSTA – The monthly meeting of the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, has been canceled, according to a Development Authority statement.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.