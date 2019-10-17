VALDOSTA – The process to save some pennies has begun.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority passed a resolution to refinance bonds Tuesday evening.
The bonds, used for economic development, were originally procured in 2008 and have the opportunity for a better interest rate in 2019.
With lower interest rates now, refinancing the bonds could save the authority an estimated $650,000, said Bill Holland, attorney for the development authority.
This is not the finish line, though.
The bond resolution must be approved at the Lowndes County Commission’s meeting next week, then a lawsuit must be filed in superior court after that approval. Once the lawsuit is heard and approved, the bond resolution will return to the development authority for final approval, Holland said.
