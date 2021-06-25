Deputy, sergeant empower youth

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy School Resource Officer Emanuel Shaw, II and Sgt. Todd Moye are no strangers to empowering and motivating youth.
Shaw and Moye recently spoke to youth during the 2021 Valiant Summer Hoop Camp led by Coach Michael Strickland, officials said in a statement. Youth from ages of 6-15 participated in a weeklong basketball summer camp that was filled with learning fundamentals, agility, games, competitions and motivational speakers.
"Both Shaw and Moye, natural born leaders in and out of their profession, go around the community to mentor and encourage young people to reach their dreams," officials said.
“Our mission is to always encourage youth when they doubt their abilities, we want youth to understand that the decisions you make now and your work ethic at this phase of life has an impact on your future," Shaw said.
Shaw and Moye are passionate about leading others to reach their full potential and feel honored to not only serve their community but to be positive influences on todays’ youth, officials said.
