Deputy memorial part of 9/11 tribute

VALDOSTA – A joint ceremony observing 9/11 is scheduled for 11 a.m., Sept. 11, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square downtown.
The City of Valdosta partners with Lowndes County for the annual event.
“It’s a time for us to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001,” Becton said. “We encourage anyone in the community to come out and join us.”
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter will speak.
Following the ceremony at noon, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk will dedicate a new memorial to four deputies who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty since the department’s inception.
The vertical-columned monument will have four sides including one showing the history of the sheriff’s office and one displaying the emblem of the sheriff’s office.
One side will list the late deputies by names, ages, departure dates and the sheriffs they served under.
The fourth side will display the back of a deputy as he looks toward a car. Under the car will be “1042,” which Paulk said signifies “you’re out of service; last call.” The words “In God We Trust” will be placed below this.
Paulk said three out of four families are expected to be present.
Visit valdostacity.com for more details.
