Deputy cleared in fatal shooting

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County deputy has been cleared in a fatal March shooting, with a grand jury ruling it a “justifiable use of deadly force.”
Raymond Tarbox, 43, was killed at an apartment complex on North St. Augustine Road March 12, according to a report to the Lowndes County grand jury by District Attorney Brad Shealey dated July 28. The grand jury approved the report the same day.
On March 10, Valdosta police officers were sent to the apartment complex twice on complaints against Tarbox; he threatened to kill people and had damaged a door, the report said.
Tarbox had a history of schizoaffective disorder, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. When deputies arrived later to serve him with paperwork, he had a knife and started toward one of the deputies. The lawmen tried for more than half an hour to calm him down, but Tarbox became agitated and the incident escalated, according to the report.
One of the deputies fired his taser at Tarbox, but it was ineffective even after three shots. Tarbox continued to advance, swinging the knife, as one of the deputies was backed against a wall; the deputy fired three shots from his pistol, the report said.
Deputies attempted to render medical aid until EMTs arrived but Tarbox was declared dead at the scene. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found Tarbox had methamphetamine, amphetamine, lorazepam and gabapentin in his blood and urine.
“I recommend that no further action be taken in this matter and find that (the deputy) acted appropriately and legally under the circumstances,” Shealey said in the report.
The grand jury foreman agreed, saying in a general presentment that “We find the death of Raymond Tarbox was a result of a justifiable use of deadly force.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
