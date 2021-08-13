Deputies honored for actions during emergency

VALDOSTA — Three Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were honored Friday for their actions in helping other first responders injured in a bizarre July 12 accident.
Lt. Randy Lightsey, St. Sgt. Tim Glassner and St. Sgt. John Mulvaney received commendations and gift certificates in front of a crowd of more than 100 sheriff’s office and Valdosta Fire Department personnel. The honors were handed out by Sheriff Ashley Paulk in a courtroom at the Lowndes County Jail.
Lightsey also received a lifesaving award for his actions that day.
On July 12, three Valdosta firefighters and a Valdosta police officer were injured in a freak accident when a semi truck caught a low-hanging power line on the Madison Highway near Dampier Street, resulting in a power pole snapping and hitting the four, who were then dragged 43 feet, reports show.
One of the firefighters, Sgt. Jimmy Bacon, had to have his leg amputated below the knee, but all four have been discharged from the hospital.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
