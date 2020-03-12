VALDOSTA – A traffic stop on Interstate 75 early in the week resulted in about 50 fraudulent debit cards and gift cards being recovered, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office released Thursday.
At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, deputies with LCSO’s Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit stopped a 2020 Dodge Caravan near the 15-mile marker on Interstate 75, according to the statement.
Deputies noticed someone driving while on the phone and failing to maintain a lane, the statement read.
Authorities received the driver’s permission to search the car after becoming suspicious; they found the debit cards and gift cards said to be fraudulent in the car’s headliner, according to the statement.
The cards had encoded information from identity theft victims, according to the statement.
Deputies also discovered “approximately $4,000 in criminal proceeds and a card reader and/or writer used for encoding cards” in the car, the statement read.
Artur Soares was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Authorities had taken warrants on charges of forgery of financial transaction cards and possession of a fraud device, according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.
