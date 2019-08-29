Denton reelected state coalition president

SAVANNAH – Sharah Denton of Valdosta was reelected as the state president for the National Council of Negro Women during the state's Third Bi-Annual Conference.
Denton is the first official state president of Georgia NCNW and has led the charge passed down from A. Lois Keith of Dekalb, a national vice president and organizer of the State of Georgia NCNW, organization representatives said.
Under Denton’s leadership including her interim year in 2016, the state has implemented state bylaws, state handbook, state financial procedures, the state placed first at the 2018 national convention in Washington, D.C., for bringing in the most members during a national JOIN membership drive, according to organization representatives.
During the conference, the Valdosta-Lowndes Section under Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill’s leadership received the Dorothy Height Change Makers Award and the award for bringing in the most members (145) in the state.
This is Denton’s second term as state president, and at the age of 38 years old, Denton serves in a second term as the national young adult vice chair for NCNW as well.
The conference was chaired by Dr. Lana Foster (Valdosta-Lowndes) and Debbie Hillman (Rockdale-Newton) section president.
Denton presented a slideshow of where the state began, where it stands currently and her vision on where to go as a state.
“It is imperative that we hear the voices of the young adults in NCNW and respect them and support them where they are wanting to go. I am committed to providing support and a seat at the table so that their voices are heard and they know that they matter,” Denton said.
To conclude the conference, all sections collected items for children at Smithbriar in Savannah including toiletries and needed items. Denton said she is determined to stay on track as the state leader so Georgia continues the legacy of serving its communities, women and families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.