VALDOSTA — Georgia National Council of Negro Women State President Sharah Denton of Valdosta was recently appointed to a national organization committee.
Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, NCNW national chair, appointed Denton as national chair of NCNW’s health and equity committee during the organization's virtual 59th national convention in late September.
Denton recently completed her second term as the national young adult vice chair for NCNW, according to an organizational statement. Denton led the charter of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section in 2010. The approval to organize as a section was signed by Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, the late president emeritus, shortly before her passing earlier in 2010.
"Denton, a native of California, led the charge of the local section which afforded her the opportunity to be the first elected state president for the Georgia Coalition of NCNW in 2016," NCNW representatives said.
Verdelle Bellamy of Atlanta had served as an appointed state convenor under Height’s leadership for many years until her passing in 2014. Denton was first elected as national young adult vice chair for NCNW under Ingrid Saunders Jones, past president and chair. She was reelected in 2018 under Cole, seventh national chair for NCNW.
Denton served in various capacities through 2012-15 with the organization's HIV awareness and prevention initiative which promoted prevention and advocacy on college campus under Phronie Jackson. She currently works as a HIV prevention program manager in Valdosta.
Cole appointed a new national committee, the committee on young adult and collegiate affairs, in which Denton is the tri-chair along with the newly elected Ariana Brazier, national young adult vice chair, and Arion Jamerson, NCNW Manhattan section president.
All three young leaders developed a strategic plan that serves as the starting point to support, guide and direct young adult and collegiate members of NCNW to transition into community-based sections as well as serve in leadership roles within those sections, representatives said.
Cole appointed Denton, Brazier and Jamerson "to strengthen the intergenerational platform for young adults under the age of 40 to serve in NCNW," representatives said.
