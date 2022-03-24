Denton named community relations, marketing director

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta has named Sharah’ Denton as its new community relations and marketing manager.
Denton, a native of California, has made Valdosta her home for the past 16 years, city officials said in a statement. In 2010, she led the charter of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW and served as the section president from 2010-16.
In August 2016, Denton was elected as the interim state coalition of NCNW Georgia president, and in 2017, she was elected as the first official state president of Georgia NCNW. She served as NCNW’s national third vice chair of young adults and college students from 2016-20. During her time as state president, Denton led the state hosting its second conference in Valdosta which hosted leaders throughout Georgia and national leaders of affiliated organizations of NCNW.
Denton has more than 13 years of communications, public relations and marketing experience through her time as a reporter and employee in the nonprofit and small business sectors.
“The City of Valdosta welcomes Sharah' to the role of community relations and marketing manager. She will make a great addition to our team and ensuring our community is fully informed and engaged,” said Mark Barber, Valdosta city manager.
Denton served as the parent and community relations specialist for Brooks County Schools for nearly five years and most recently worked as the HIV prevention program manager for the Department of Public Health, South Health District.
“I have worked with Sharah’ in various capacities and during her time at Brooks County Schools, she did a great job keeping the community informed about all things Brooks County Schools,” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
Denton is a member of the Valdosta Junior Service League and was named the 2012 Valdosta Woman of the Year, 2013 Valdosta Metro One 4 Under 40 recipient, 2013 Georgia Trend Magazine 40 Under 40 Best and Brightest recipient, 2012 Leadership Lowndes graduate, Class of 2017 Georgia Forward: Young Game Changers.
Denton launched her own PR Consultation Services in 2016, Go4It Communications where she provides communication and social media branding consulting for nonprofits and small businesses and hosts a podcast, The GreatHER Purpose Podcast which is on several platforms. She is the mother of two children, son Jalen and daughter Laila.
