Denton concludes NCNW Georgia presidency

VALDOSTA – The State Coalition of Georgia, National Council of Negro Women, held its Fourth Biennial State Conference recently, an event sponsored by Georgia Power.
Every biennial year, the state selects a host community-based section along with a collegiate section, NCNW representatives said in a statement.
The 2021 hosts were the Columbus Community-based Section under the leadership of Dr. Deborah Davis-Jones and the newly chartered Collegiate Section at Columbus State University led by Nikayla Wallace.
The keynote speaker was attorney Patricia Russell-McCloud. Individuals also provided grant funding information on behalf of Goldman Sachs, Healthcare Georgia Foundation, Educational Advancement Foundation, For the Kid in All of Us, Black Voters Matter and Good Health WINs.
The state coalition of Georgia selected the CHUGS Project (Coats, Hats, Undies, Gloves, Scarves) at the Dorothy Irene Height Elementary School in Columbus for the service initiative with a donation of $1,500.
"This was the fourth biennial state conference held by Georgia since they officially organized as a state in 2016 and under the leadership of the first state executive board under the leadership of Sharah' Denton," representatives said.
The state recognized the organizing leader, Dr. Lois Keith who was the visionary behind bringing the state together as an official state mechanism, representatives said. The conference was filled with sisterly activities, door prizes, games and a live DJ and musician.
There was a moment of silence for members lost during the 2020-21 year. During her acknowledgement, newly elected state president, Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander, said she would take the baton and continue working with college students and young women and the work of Georgia-NCNW.
The conference, which was chaired by Sheree Fanner of the Rockdale-Newton Section, was jam-packed with information, entertainment, recognitions and much more.
Immediate past state secretary and newly elected state first vice president, Theresia Sims Carrington (North Fulton Area Section) served as program chairman for the conference.
Denton, outgoing and first elected state president, of Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section, installed newly elected state officers: President Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander (Greater Atlanta Section), two new positions, First Vice President Theresia Sims Carrington (North Fulton Area Section) and Second Vice President Janair Patterson (Henry-Clayton Section); State Secretary Brenda Winston (Henry-Clayton Section); state nominations committee: Brandi Oglesby (Columbus Section), the Rev. Catherine Mitchell-Sharp (Greater Atlanta Section), Tonya Cook (Greater Atlanta Section), Sandra Kenon (Gwinnett Section) and Annette S. Mitchell (Savannah Section).
Denton presented awards: The Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole Influence Collegiate Section of the Year award, Kennesaw State University; 2021 Power House Award recipient, Sen. Tonya Anderson (DeKalb); The Dorothy Height Change Makers Award recipient, Northwest Georgia Section under the leadership of Terreta Rodgers; Presidents Movers and Shakers recipient, Commissioner Carlotta Harris Harrell (Henry-Clayton), Georgia on My Mind Community Service recipient, Dr. Kimberly Scott (Columbus), the Ingrid Saunders Jones Spotlight recipient, the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section under the leadership of Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill; Bethune State of Mind recipient, Henry-Clayton Section under the leadership of Diane Miller.
The State Coalition of Georgia NCNW is comprised of 23 sections that operate to serve their communities as part of the National Council of Negro Women.
"Our organization was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. Our mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities," NCNW representatives said.
