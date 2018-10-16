Demps named Soror of the Year

VALDOSTA – Dr. Deborah L. Demps was named Soror of the Year for the Kappa Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Demps was recognized at their Cluster IV Joint Founders’ Day celebration held earlier at the Emerald Coast Convention Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Each year the chapter recognizes one of its members for her professional accomplishments, community involvement and active participation in the chapter’s programs and activities, according to sorority representatives.
Demps has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority since 1992 and has devotedly served the sorority and community for 26 years in which she was recognized for 25 years of service to the sorority at the South Atlantic Regional Conference in 2017.
Demps has actively served on numerous committees in Kappa Eta Omega, including constitution and bylaws, connections, membership, rituals, yearbook, Little Miss Ivy, family strengthening, educational enrichment, global impact, health and scholarship, sorority representatives said.
She has chaired the chapter’s Emerging Young Leaders program and the 2013 Cluster Founders’ Day celebration. She has also served as vice president and president of the Kappa Eta Omega Chapter. As a member of the undergraduate activities committee, Demps serves as a mentor advisor to our sister organization on the campus of Valdosta State University.
She serves as the chapter treasurer and the finance committee chair, sorority representatives said. She is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women where she served as section parliamentarian and a member of the executive board.
Demps was employed by the Brooks County Board of Education for more than 34 years. During her employment in Brooks County, she obtained a broad range of leadership experiences.
She served as an elementary school teacher, high school assistant principal, elementary school principal, Title I director and director of curriculum and instruction. She served as director of special education prior to her retirement in 2017.
Demps has worked as an adjunct professor at Valdosta State University.
Demps received her primary education in Valdosta City Schools. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Valdosta State University. She earned three advanced degrees from Valdosta State University: a master’s degree in early childhood education, a six-year degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in educational leadership.
In 2002, Demps was recognized for being the first African-American to earn her doctorate in education from the university, according to sorority representatives. Demps an active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where she serves as a Sunday school teacher, chairperson of the educational leadership Ministry, usher ministry and youth ministry.
Dr. Demps is the wife of retired 1st Sgt. Robert L. Demps and they are the parents of Tara Demps Moss and India Demps. They are also grandparents of Anthony, Brandon, Erica, Aniyah and Erin.
