VALDOSTA — Demolition has begun on an old Valdosta movie house to make way for a modern performing arts center.
The walls are coming down for the old Ashley Cinemas at 2812 N. Ashley St. to make way for a new performing arts center for Valdosta State University.
The cinema opened in 1978 as a three-screen theater, eventually expanding to six screens. The original owners, Litchfield Theatres, sold the movie complex to United Artists in 1987. It was finally taken over by the Georgia Theater Company in 1993. Originally showing first-run movies, Ashley Cinemas finished its life as a “dollar theater” showing second-run films at discounted prices.
Valdosta State University purchased the property in 2012. The final curtain fell at the cinema in 2014.
In 2021, the Georgia General Assembly approved a $27.2 billion state budget that includes $12.4 million in bond funds for the performing arts center project, university officials said in a statement.
The new arts center will feature more than 36,000 square feet of performance, rehearsal, instructional and office space for the VSU Theatre area.
The VSU Theatre area is located on the university’s main campus in the Fine Arts Building, which was built in 1969.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
