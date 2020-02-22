Dem Senate candidate Amico visits Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Conversations build bridges.
In a world where algorithms determine what someone sees or reads, sitting down and talking with a person remains the best method to break out of an echo chamber, Sarah Riggs Amico said.
That belief brought Amico, a Democrat running for David Perdue's seat in the U.S. Senate, to the dimly lit space formerly known as Hildegard's downtown to sit and chat with seven Valdosta residents.
Best known as Stacey Abrams' running mate in the 2018 gubernatorial race, Amico lost a close race to Geoff Duncan for lieutenant governor. A former executive for John Cooper, she recently stepped down from her role and removed her equity from the Georgia trucking company as it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid $2 billion in pension liabilities.
Amico traveled to Valdosta to meet with residents before heading to campaign rallies at Valdosta State University and Big Nick's on Baytree.
After providing a short background on herself, Amico went from person to person asking one question: "what issue is most important to you?"
They responded with three consistent concerns: health care, climate change and flipping the Senate blue.
"We need to engage in communities in literally roundtable discussions conversations just like this," Amico told The Valdosta Daily Times after the sit-down.
Her effort to reach out to and understand as many voters as possible stems from her belief that politicians should speak less and listen more.
"That’s the thing about politicians. They come to a place and they presume to understand the issues, and then, they tell you how they’re going to fix it. It’s not the right approach," Amico said. "We are doing this everywhere, and then we’re going back. It’s like building out the spiderweb and being able to connect on the issues that matter to them."
With primary opponents in former congressional candidate John Ossoff and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, the race to see who will battle David Perdue is expected to be a close one.
While the stated goal of the Tomlinson campaign is appealing to rural Georgians, Amico quickly pointed out that while Tomlinson served as mayor in Columbus, she hailed from the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee.
A product of a Missouri town with a single high school, Amico prides herself on her rural roots. She said she hopes her upbringing of cow tipping with her friends will lead to a stronger connection with traditionally conservative communities around the state.
She touts a rarely seen label of being a "pro-choice, Evangelical Christian." But she said she believes her unique dichotomy allows her to connect with a more diverse group of people. Amico presents herself as a fellow person, not your religious leader.
"I’m not running to be your pastor. I’m happily married to an atheist," she said. "I can get along with anyone.”
Amico emphasized her goal to be a "champion of reproductive justice" and pointed to the dearth of medical options for women in Georgia.
"In a state where 79 out of 159 counties don’t have an OBGYN is idiotic at best," she said.
Her focus on women's health care and reproductive rights does not conflict.
“This is a very easy thing for me to be both someone who is a woman of deep faith and also somebody who is immovably pro-choice," she said. "Full stop by the way, no caveats to that.”
But that is not all. Her campaign has also targeted infrequent voters as an area where she can drum up further support.
She specifically cited a recent report from the nonpartisan Knight Foundation that surveyed the largest number of nonvoters ever performed and found that “... Georgia nonvoters favor the Democratic nominee more than nonvoters in any other swing states surveyed (Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin).”
Garnering those rural and infrequent voters while maintaining the Democratic base and progressive voters poses a challenge, but it is one that Amico believes she can handle.
"We’re Democrats. We can walk and chew gum at the same time," she said.
