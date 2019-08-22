DEFY kicks off monthly meetings

VALDOSTA — Nine students who are participating in the Valdosta Police Department Drug Education for Youth program recently had their first monthly meeting.
The students attended a computer graphic arts design class at the Annette Howell Turner for the Arts Center for their morning session then they went to Sculpt 24 Gym, where they participated in a martial arts/self defense class, police said.
The DEFY program, which is sponsored by the Valdosta Police Department, is designed to empower students between the ages of 9-12, to build positive healthy lifestyles as drug-free successful people, police said.
Student participants are identified by their teachers, school administrators and school resource officers.
"This is a nine-month commitment from the students that begins with a one-week summer camp that was held in July," police said. "After the successful completion of DEFY camp, participants meet one Saturday a month to attend field trips to various educational venues in the local area."
Participants are provided breakfast, lunch and transportation to each event. Adult DEFY mentors are volunteers comprised of police officers and civilian employees with the Valdosta Police Department and firefighters with the Valdosta Fire Department.
“We appreciate the Turner Arts Center and Sculpt 24, for their participation to help this program be a success," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "The program is a great example of our officers and city employees working together to mentor young adults to make positive choices."
