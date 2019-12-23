Defense bill earmarks millions for Moody AFB

VALDOSTA — A military spending bill awaiting a presidential signature contains millions of dollars for Moody Air Force Base projects.
The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 passed the Senate 86-8 last week after it cleared the House of Representatives with a 377-48 vote. A copy of the final bill was provided to The Valdosta Daily Times by Sen. David Perdue's office.
Among the many provisions of the bill are $12.5 million earmarked for a new apron for the 41st Rescue Squadron's HH-60W Pave Hawk helicopters at Moody. The 41st RQS specializes in combat rescue of downed aircrew behind enemy lines.
Another provision, while not dealing with Moody specifically, allocates money for the politically sensitive A-10C "Warthog" airplanes, some of which are based at Moody.
The A-10C is the Air Force's only low-level ground attack aircraft.
The defense bill sets aside $132 million for A-10C program procurement needs and $38.6 million for research, development text and evaluation costs for A-10C squadrons.
In 2014, then-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel proposed retiring the fleet of low-flying tank-killer planes for an estimated savings of $3.5 billion during a five-year period.
In 2016, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter postponed the planned retirement of the planes. He cited the Warthog’s success in strikes against ISIS forces as a factor in the decision.
The Department of Defense originally planned to replace the A-10C with the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The F-35 project is behind schedule, over budget and still has not started full production. In recent months, plans have arisen in the Senate to keep the A-10C flying through 2030.
Moody has 49 A-10Cs in two squadrons, making up the 23rd Fighter Group, the Air Force's largest Warthog group. The base received its first A-10Cs in September 2006.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.